Microvast FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Microvast in a report released on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Microvast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.
Microvast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MVST opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $585.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
