Norges Bank Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 214,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,310,000 after buying an additional 87,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Insider Activity

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NTST opened at $15.09 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -251.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -525.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTST

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.