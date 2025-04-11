The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 7.4 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,898.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 267,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,747,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

