A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRK. Northland Securities reduced their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $418,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $23.82 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

