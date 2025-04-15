Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $37.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $72,795,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $13,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 257,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 153,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

