FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.87 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 164.80 ($2.18). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 562,291 shares trading hands.

FirstGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.23 million, a PE ratio of -76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

