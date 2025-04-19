UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens set a $51.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

