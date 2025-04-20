Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Cognyte Software worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 135,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 450,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of CGNT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

