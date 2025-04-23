AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $212.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.43.

Shares of AN stock opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.58. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

