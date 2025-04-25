CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRWV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 over the last ninety days.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

