Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $253.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $183.68 and last traded at $186.16. 19,485,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 41,794,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.70.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.