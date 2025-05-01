Barclays PLC Reduces Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of MiMedx Group worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 280,327 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDXG opened at $6.88 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.74.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDXG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

