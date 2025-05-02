AGNC Investment’s (AGNC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jones Trading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,259. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 35.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,029 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

