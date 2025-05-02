Amerant Bancorp’s (AMTB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.05. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 241.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

