Q2 Earnings Forecast for CIVB Issued By DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 101,610 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. purchased 6,143 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,848.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,995.28. This trade represents a 47.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

