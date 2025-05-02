What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CMPX FY2027 Earnings?

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of CMPX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

