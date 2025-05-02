XTX Topco Ltd Has $47,000 Position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SKYX Platforms were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

SKYX opened at $1.33 on Friday. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -3,394.13.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 353.92% and a negative net margin of 44.92%. Research analysts forecast that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.