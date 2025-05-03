Barclays PLC Grows Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 155.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Intuitive Machines worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of LUNR opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

