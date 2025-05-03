Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

