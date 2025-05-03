JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

SMCI stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

