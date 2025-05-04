Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Air Industries Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

