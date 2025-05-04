Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.26 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $24,475,632.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,644,418.70. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $86,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,904.16. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,998,846 shares of company stock valued at $272,488,196. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 17.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,087 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Airbnb by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

