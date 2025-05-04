Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.39. Approximately 1,569,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,585,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

