Raymond James Downgrades Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) to Moderate Buy

Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

PIF has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

PIF opened at C$11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$172.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 169.88%.

In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total transaction of C$28,808.52. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

