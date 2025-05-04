Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.