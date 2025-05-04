NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,246 TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechPrecision by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechPrecision Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.13. TechPrecision Co. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision ( NASDAQ:TPCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.