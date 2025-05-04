NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
ANF opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $196.99.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- Stock Average Calculator
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.