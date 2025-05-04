OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 682,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 404.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $204.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $483.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

