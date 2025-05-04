Q2 Earnings Forecast for Confluent Issued By DA Davidson

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Confluent in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFLT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Confluent by 2,458.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $5,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,286,533.12. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $68,781.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,765.70. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.