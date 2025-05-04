Raymond James Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$178.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$183.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$192.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$175.85.

CGI stock opened at C$144.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$132.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.35. The stock has a market cap of C$29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

