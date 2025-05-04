Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HVT Earnings

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

HVT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 509.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

