Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Up 29.2% in April

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $981,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,911.44. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 295,408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 566,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 205,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

