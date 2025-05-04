VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Shares Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $34.25 to $34.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. VICI Properties traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 1,254,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,472,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

