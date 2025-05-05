Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

Encompass Health stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $117.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 169,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,761,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

