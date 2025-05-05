Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$8.80.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Company Profile

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$163,302.50. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

