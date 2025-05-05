Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Exco Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
Exco Technologies stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$8.80.
Exco Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.
Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.