Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Upgraded at Cormark

Posted by on May 5th, 2025

Cormark upgraded shares of Exco Technologies (TSE:XTCFree Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$8.80.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$163,302.50. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.