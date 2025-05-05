UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

