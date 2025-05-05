What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Curaleaf Q1 Earnings?

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Curaleaf Trading Down 2.0 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $636.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $331.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.87 million.

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.