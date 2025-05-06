Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $185.53 and last traded at $187.87. 10,746,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 41,576,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.98.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

