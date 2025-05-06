Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of AltaGas Q2 Earnings

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.33.

AltaGas Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$38.99 on Monday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$29.67 and a twelve month high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.55. The company has a market cap of C$11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Corine Renae Knight Bushfield sold 144,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$5,474,432.00. Also, Director Peter James Ledig sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.35, for a total transaction of C$966,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 398,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,227. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

See Also

