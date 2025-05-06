Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance
EBTC opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $485.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $43.88 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
