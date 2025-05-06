Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

EBTC opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $485.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $43.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

About Enterprise Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Ategra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.