EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $232.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.94. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
