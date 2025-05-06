Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Price Target at $59.27

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE NTR opened at $56.20 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 159.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

