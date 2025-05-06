Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) vs. TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head to Head Review

Volatility & Risk

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metalpha Technology has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Metalpha Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -2.73% -1,658.54% -33.27% Metalpha Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Metalpha Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.62 Metalpha Technology $30.86 million 2.32 -$3.68 million N/A N/A

Metalpha Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Metalpha Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Metalpha Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metalpha Technology beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited and changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

