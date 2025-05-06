Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $619.00 to $614.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Strategy traded as low as $374.20 and last traded at $375.42. 5,144,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,989,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.33, for a total value of $1,132,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,690.10. The trade was a 38.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 37,798 shares worth $12,535,866. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Strategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Strategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Strategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

