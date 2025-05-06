What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TC Energy Q2 Earnings?

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.17.

TRP opened at C$70.30 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$46.07 and a 52 week high of C$70.97. The company has a market cap of C$72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.05.

In other news, Director Russell Mahan sold 16,990 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.37, for a total value of C$1,178,548.73. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,239.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,287 shares of company stock valued at $842,568 and sold 162,967 shares valued at $10,989,059. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

