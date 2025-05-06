What is B. Riley’s Estimate for OSI Systems FY2025 Earnings?

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will earn $9.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $227.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 278,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

