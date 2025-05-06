What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for SEI Q2 Earnings?

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEI opened at $22.43 on Monday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEI. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

