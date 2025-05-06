What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Amazon.com Q1 Earnings?

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 88,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

