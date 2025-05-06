Q1 Earnings Forecast for NVIDIA Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $127.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 493,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,538,000 after buying an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $17,428,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 114,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

