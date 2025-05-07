Barclays PLC Buys 60,887 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

